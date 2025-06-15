Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital on Sunday, following a deterioration in her health.

According to a statement from the hospital, Gandhi has been admitted to the gastroenterology department due to a stomach-related issue and is currently under observation.

Sources indicate that a team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, though no official medical bulletin has been released yet.

Party members and supporters have expressed concern, hoping for her swift recovery.

This latest hospitalisation follows a series of recent medical episodes for the 77-year-old Congress leader. On June 7, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for a routine check-up and was later discharged after examination. Earlier, in February, she spent a day at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a similar stomach-related complaint.

In September 2022, Sonia Gandhi had travelled to the United States for a deferred medical check-up, a trip that had previously been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during that visit. The US medical trip caused her to miss much of the 2022 Monsoon Session of Parliament, shortly after she had overseen major organisational changes within the party.

Further updates on Sonia Gandhi’s condition are awaited from the hospital.