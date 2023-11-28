Telangana Elections: Sonia Gandhi appeals for votes through video message

New Delhi: Ahead of the November 30 Telangana assembly polls, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the state's electorate to bring about a change by voting her party to power. The results for the polls will be declared on December 3.

In a two-minute video message on X, Gandhi said, "Namaskaram, my dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I could not come among you all but I am very close to your hearts. Today I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the martyred sons of Mother Telangana fulfilled."

"I sincerely wish that we all convert 'Dorala' Telangana into 'Prajala' Telangana (from a Telangana of landlords to that of people's). Make your dreams come true and give you a true and honest government," she said.

तेलंगाना की मेरी बहनों और प्यारे भाइयों नमस्कारम,



मैं आप सबके बीच नहीं आ पाई लेकिन मैं आप सबके दिल के बहुत करीब हूं।



आज मैं आपसे कुछ कहना चाहती हूं।



तेलंगाना की मेरी बहनों और प्यारे भाइयों नमस्कारम,

मैं आप सबके बीच नहीं आ पाई लेकिन मैं आप सबके दिल के बहुत करीब हूं।

आज मैं आपसे कुछ कहना चाहती हूं।

तेलंगाना मां के शहीद बेटों का सपना पूरा होते देखना चाहती हूं। मैं दिल से चाहती हूं कि दोराला तेलंगाना को हम सब प्रजाला…

The appeal for votes by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party came on the last day of campaigning in the southern state, where the BRS is in power.

"You have given me immense respect by calling me Sonia Amma. You treated me like a mother, I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever,” she said.

"I request our sisters, mothers, sons, daughters and brothers of Telangana to use all their power this time to bring about a change. Vote for the Congress. 'Marpu Kavali - Congress Ravali'," Gandhi said in her message.

Rahul Gandhi also shared Sonia Gandhi's video message in a post saying, "Message from Telangana's own 'Sonia Amma' to the people of the state." Telangana state was formed after bifurcating Andhra Pradesh during the UPA government and the Congress is seeking to take credit for it.