Sonia Gandhi hopes T'gana Rising Summit marks major step towards USD 1 tn economy goal

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has hoped that the Telangana Rising Global Summit would mark a major step towards achieving the party-led government's goal of making the state a USD one trillion economy by 2034.

In a message shared with the media on Friday, she said the summit, to be organised here on December 8 and 9, provides a much needed common platform for all those interested in actively participating in the many promising projects and plans for the development and progress of Telangana.

The three pronged strategy being adopted in the state aims at a 360-degree approach, ensuring equal emphasis is given to urban, peri-urban and rural-agro development projects.

"This will enable Telangana's extraordinarily rich human and natural resources, the entrepreneurial brilliance of its people and its renowned knowledge and technological prowess, to flower to its full potential," she said in the message, dated December 3.

Congratulating Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his initiative in organising the summit, Sonia Gandhi hoped that the event marks a major step towards making the state a USD one trillion economy by 2034.

She wished all those attending the event success in their endeavours to contribute to the growth and progress of Telangana.

The Telangana government's grand, 2-day event will be held on a location on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where it proposes to develop the 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

As part of the summit, the government would unveil its vision outlining how it plans to transform Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047 and the developmental roadmap it plans to pursue in the coming years.