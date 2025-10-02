Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat here.

She also paid floral tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Vijay Ghat here.

"Today, the entire nation remembers Bapu, who showed the nation the path of truth, peace, and non-violence, and Shastri, who played a crucial role in India's development through his unwavering determination," the Congress said on X, posting pictures of Sonia Gandhi paying tribute to the two leaders. PTI ASK NB NB