Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; her diet being monitored: Hospital

NewsDrum Desk
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, at Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, in New Delhi, Monday, June 3, 2024

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue is responding well to treatment but her discharge date has not yet been decided, the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening.

In a statement, chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop, said, "She is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided."

"Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet," he added.

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

