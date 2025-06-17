Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; her diet being monitored: Hospital

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue is responding well to treatment but her discharge date has not yet been decided, the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening.

In a statement, chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop, said, "She is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided."

"Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet," he added.

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.