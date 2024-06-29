Sonia Gandhi writes article to express displeasure with Modi, Om Birla

New Delhi: In an opinion published in The Hindu on Saturday, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to acknowledge the electoral outcome of the 2024 elections.

According to Gandhi, the mother of the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, the 2024 mandate is a rejection of Modi's divisive politics and governance style.

The Rajya Sabha MP accused the Prime Minister of continuing to promote confrontation despite preaching consensus.

Gandhi highlighted the opposition's willingness to cooperate and reflect the voice of India, contrasting it with the government's approach.

She also criticised the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for taking a partisan stance by raising the issue of the Emergency, which she deemed inappropriate for the Speaker's impartial role.

Highlights from the article:

- The Prime Minister and his government are dismantling democracy.

- The Prime Minister preaches consensus but provokes confrontation.

- The Prime Minister and his party brought up the Emergency to divert attention from the assault on the Constitution.

- The government misused its power in suspending Members of Parliament and passing controversial laws.

- The Prime Minister does not reflect on the message sent by millions of voters.

- The Prime Minister escalated rhetoric out of fear that the election was slipping away from him, showing complete disregard for the dignity of his position.

- The Prime Minister diminished himself by the campaign he ran for over forty days, causing damage to our social fabric and to the dignity of the office he holds.

- The days ahead are a crucial test of our democracy, with the Narendra Modi government bent on misusing every power and elections in several key states.

- The Congress party will make every effort to take its message directly to the people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution of India and its ideals.