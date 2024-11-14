Sonia Gandhi's 'Rahul plane' will crash again in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Giridih: In a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times, and her "Rahul plane" was also going to crash on the 21st attempt in Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Giridih, he alleged that the waqf board in Karnataka grabbed lands of ancient temples, and an amendment will be made in the law to stop it despite stringent opposition.

"Sonia-ji is fond of launching her son. Sonia-ji tried to launch the 'Rahul plane' 20 times but it failed to land. It crashed 20 times. It is going to crash on the 21st time at the Deoghar airport," he said.

Shah also accused the waqf board of grabbing farmlands.

"This waqf board is in the habit of grabbing land. In Karnataka, they have devouered assets of entire villages, 500 years old temples. They have grabbed farmlands. Tell me whether changes are required in the waqf boards or not. Hemant-babu and Rahul Gandhi oppose it, let them oppose it. BJP will pass a bill in Parliament for amendment to the Waqf Board Act and no one can stop it," he said.

Shah alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition has turned infiltrators into its "vote banks", and announced to check illegal immigration once the BJP is voted to power in the state.

"We will wipe out Naxalism and infiltration from Jharkhand," he said, promising to deport "each and every infiltrator".

"The JMM-led alliance has been shown the exit door in the first phase. Results are out -- BJP is going to form govt in Jharkhand," he claimed.

Shah said that while Jharkhand powers the nation with coal, the people of the state have remained poor.

He claimed that if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, it will make it the most prosperous state in the country in five years.

"If BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, SIT will be set up to probe corruption by leaders of the JMM-led coalition and they'll be put behind bars," he said.

"Each paisa looted by JMM-Congress leaders will be returned to the treasury," he added.

Shah said mineral-based industries would be set up in Jharkhand, and such an environment would be created that no one has to migrate from the state for work.