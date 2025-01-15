Sonia inaugurates Cong's new Kotla Road HQs; building steeped in party's history

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Congress' new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road here was inaugurated on Wednesday, as the grand old party turned a page in its history after operating from its iconic 24, Akbar Road premises for the last 47 years.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the plush five-storey building in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, among other senior leaders.

Indira Gandhi Bhawan, constructed by L&T and designed by Hafeez Contractor, narrates the tale of the party's 139-year-old history with its walls adorning pictures from the freedom struggle to the party's governance achievements.

The five principles of the Congress -- democracy, nationalism, secularism, inclusive growth and justice -- are inscribed on one of the walls of the building.

As one enters the building, the wall in front adorns the pictures of the party's first president W C Benerjee and current chief Kharge.

While BR Ambedkar's picture with an inspirational quote adorns a wall, several other rare pictures showcasing India's struggle for independence and the Congress leaders' contribution are also put up across the five storeys.

From Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to Subhas Chandra Bose and from Rabindranath Tagore to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, their contributions are highlighted.

The party's 139-year history is showcased throughout the building on the walls, in a unique blend of traditional and the modern.

Achievements of Congress prime ministers are also highlighted including Jawaharlal Nehru's push for development of science and technology, Lal Bahadur Shastri's support for 'Kisan and Jawan', Indira Gandhi's nationalisation move and the 1971 win over Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi's peace pacts and IT revolution, P V Narasimha Rao's opening up of the economy and Manmohan Singh's welfare schemes.

The library in the building is named after Manmohan Singh who passed away last month.

The event saw party leaders hoist the party flag at the new headquarters and the singing of Vande Matram and the national anthem.

Sonia Gandhi then inaugurated the building, asking Kharge to join her in cutting the ribbon at the entry of the building.

The Congress president thanked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is said to have overseen the work of construction and completion at the party's new headquarters.

The new state-of-the-art AICC headquarters -- Indira Gandhi Bhawan - symbolises the Congress's continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts, the party had earlier said.

"It is time for us to move ahead with the times and embrace the new," AICC general secretary, organisation, Venugopal had said.

The construction of Indira Gandhi Bhawan started during Sonia Gandhi's tenure as Congress chief.

"Situated at 9A, Kotla Road, New Delhi, the Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities.

"This iconic building reflects the Congress party's forward-looking vision while paying homage to its extraordinary past, which has shaped the political and social fabric of India," the party had said.

Sources have said the party will not vacate its present 24, Akbar Road office, which has been its headquarters since 1978 after the Congress (I) was formed, and it will continue to house some of its cells.

The construction of the new AICC headquarters was delayed by several years owing to "paucity of funds" ever since the Congress lost its government at the Centre.

The BJP has also not vacated its old party headquarters at 11, Ashoka Road, even after shifting to its new headquarters at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg.

Congress old-timers and romantics agree that modern amenities and a larger area are the need of the hour but the emotional connect and unfolding of history associated with the 24, Akbar Road address will always stay strong.

The Akbar Road bungalow once housed Sir Reginald Maxwell, who was a member of Viceroy Lord Linlithgow's executive council. It was also home to a teen Aung San Suu Kyi in 1961 when her mother was appointed ambassador to India.

The Congress has been its mainstay though. More than just an office for the party, the premises set in expansive lawns was witness to the tenure of seven Congress presidents. PTI ASK SKC ZMN