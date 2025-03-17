Sonia, Mamata among those who inquired about my health: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the leaders who got in touch with the family of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inquire about his health after he was hospitalised for cardiac-related ailments.

Dhankhar revealed this in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as he resumed chairing the proceedings of the House.

He said he was "greatly touched" by the concerns expressed across party lines which contributed to his speedy recovery.

"The Leader of the House (and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda) and the Leader of the Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge) were the first ones to get in touch with my family.

"Sonia Gandhi got in touch with my wife as did the chief ministers of several states including West Bengal," he added.

Gandhi was present in the House when Dhankhar mentioned this.

Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments. He was discharged on March 12 and advised to take adequate rest.

In the Rajya Sabha on Monday, he said the concern shown was an "enlightenment" to him that "when it comes to a situation (like this), our hearts are connected".

"This will be a source of inspiration and enlightenment to me," he said.

He went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others visited him in the hospital and several others too wanted to but couldn't due to restrictions.

"I express my deep sense of gratitude," he said, adding there was hardly anyone who had not shown concern over his health.

Narrating his conversation with TMC leader Derek O'Brien last week, Dhankhar said he had called the opposition leader to wish him on his birthday, but he advised him to take rest.

"Derek O'Brien, irrepressible as usual, when I called him on his birthday during this period, he said shut up (and) take rest," Dhankhar said.

The period he referred to was the one when he was recuperating.

Monday was the first day when Dhankhar chaired the Rajya Sabha proceedings since being discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, Leader of the House and Union Minister Nadda wished for his speedy recovery and resumption of duties. He also wished Dhankhar good health and a long life.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kharge.

He said that he thought the Rajya Sabha chairman would not attend the House for another four to six days. Kharge said he was pleasantly surprised by Dhankhar's enthusiasm and dedication towards work and resuming office quickly.