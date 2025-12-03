Sonia, Oppn leaders protest against new labour codes; Kharge calls govt 'anti-worker'

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Several Opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, protested in Parliament House complex on Wednesday against the new labour codes and demanded their scrapping.

MPs of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Left parties, among others, participated in the protest in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Slamming the Centre, Kharge accused the Modi government of being "anti-labour, anti-worker and pro-cronies".

In a post on X after the protest by the opposition, Kharge said the Opposition parties protested against the Modi government in Parliament premises, expressing strong objection about the newly implemented labour codes.

"Some of the serious concerns in the New Codes are -- threat to job security. Layoff threshold raised from 100 to 300 workers i.e. more than 80% of factories in India can now lay off or retrench workers without government approval, reducing job security. Expansion of Fixed Term Employment (FTE) will end many permanent jobs. Companies can now hire workers on short-term contracts, avoiding long-term benefits," the Congress chief said.

He further said that although the code keeps an 8-hour day on paper, states can allow 12-hour shifts through flexible scheduling.

"Coupled with state-determined overtime limits, this effectively permits much longer workdays, increasing fatigue and safety risks even when labelled 'consensual'," he said.

"Workers must wait 60 days before striking, plus a 14-day cooling-off period. This prevents quick action against unsafe or unfair conditions. Requiring one union with 51% membership to be the sole negotiator sidelines smaller unions and reduces representation for diverse worker groups," Kharge said.

He pointed out that standing orders will not apply to units with fewer than 300 workers.

"Basic rules on working hours, leave, and termination will not be mandatory. This may increase arbitrary 'hire and fire' practices in medium-sized units," the Congress chief said.

Alleging that the codes weakened safety and welfare of workers, Kharge said that by raising the definition of a factory to 20 workers (with power) and 40 workers (without power) where violations and unsafe conditions are most common, they fall outside the law’s safety net.

"The Code fails to extend safeguards for migrants, removing the displacement allowance and retaining a restrictive Rs 18,000 income cap that leaves many migrants without protection. Mandatory Aadhaar-based registration risks leaving out migrants and informal workers who often face documentation errors or limited digital access, creating barriers to social-security enrolment," Kharge said.

By allowing offences to be settled for a fee, the Code turns wage violations into a payable cost, weakening accountability and effectively monetising illegality, he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also participated in the protest, said that in the name of simplifying labour laws, the central government has brought in four new labour codes but under this pretext, the government has snatched away all the rights that workers had in their hands.

"The protection previously granted to workers have been taken away, and new avenues for their exploitation have been opened. Through these laws, Narendra Modi ji's pro-capitalist and anti-worker mindset has once again come to the fore. The country does not accept these laws," she said in her post on X in Hindi after the protest.

She slammed the codes as "exploitative laws".

Carrying posters and placards against the new labour codes, the opposition MPs raised slogans demanding their rollback.

Besides Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC's Dola Sen, DMK's K Kanhimozhi and A Raja, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, CPI(ML) Liberation's Sudama Prasad, among others, participated in the protest.

The MPs also held a large banner which read - 'No to Corporate Jungle Raj, Yes to Labour Justice'.

The Centre had last month notified the four labour codes, pending since 2020.

The Congress had alleged that the 29 existing labour-related laws have been re-packaged into the four codes.

The four labour codes are the Code of Wages (2019, Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020).

Key reforms include mandatory appointment letters to workers to ensure formalisation and job security; universal social security coverage, including to gig, platform, contract, and migrant workers, with PF, ESIC, and insurance benefits; statutory minimum wages and timely payment across all sectors; expanded rights and safety for women, including night-shift work and mandatory grievance committees; and free annual health check-ups for workers aged 40 and above.

The codes, however, had earlier come under criticism from trade unions over unclear provisions on retrenchment and possible discretionary behaviour during the implementation by the central or state governments.

The rules raised the ceiling for mandatory government approval for carrying out closures, layoffs or retrenchment.

Against the existing provision of establishments employing 100 or more workers needing government nod, the new code raises the cap to 300 workers. It also increases working hours in factories from 9 to 12 hours and in shops and establishments from 9 to 10 hours.