Sonia Gandhi, other opposition leaders protest in Parliament against Bihar SIR

New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

Ahead of the day's proceedings in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

There was a huge banner in front of them which read 'SIR- Loktantra Pe Vaar' as they lined up on and near the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and staged a protest for the seventh consecutive day.

With 'Stop SIR' placards in hand, several MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, RJD and Left parties, participated in the protest and raised slogans.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.