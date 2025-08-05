Sonia, Priyanka, other Opposition leaders protest against SIR in Parliament premises

New Delhi: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, and demanded its rollback.

With banners and posters against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as other opposition MPs raised slogans and demanded a rollback of the SIR as they stage their protest near Parliament's Makar Dwar.

This was the tenth day of their protest with only one day gap in between on Monday when the opposition skipped their protest in view of the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren.

There were two huge banners in front of the protesting MPs -- one in Hindi and the other in English -- which read 'Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight.' Another banner carried by the protesting MPs read 'SIR - Silent Invisible Rigging'.

With 'Stop SIR' placards along with posters, alleging collusion between the EC and the government, in hand, the MPs of the opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Left parties, among others, participated in the protest and raised slogans.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.