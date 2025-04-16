Sonia, Rahul fraudulently took over National Herald and minted money: Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul had fraudulently taken over the non-profit company owning the National Herald and minted money.

Sarma said that the ultimate losers were the ordinary Congress workers who toiled in dilapidated party offices while their leaders enjoyed "Rs 2,000 crore".

"There was an initial capital of Rs 50 lakh in the National Herald company. After the company was taken over by the Gandhi family fraudulently, suddenly its net worth increased to Rs 2,000 crore. Not only that, it is a Section 9 company where profit is prohibited. But they were making profits," Sarma told reporters here.

He pointed out that the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi often accuses corporate bigwigs Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani of making huge net worth.

"My question is being from a political family, from where have you earned these business tricks to convert Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2,000 crore? If you teach us the same formula, at least I can reverse the fate of Assam," Sarma said.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court here in the National Herald case, accusing them of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore.

Referring to the nationwide protest against the chargesheet, the CM said ordinary Congress workers do not realise that their leaders have minted money and are deeply involved in corruption.

"Congress workers should demand that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi return the Rs 2,000 crore back to the people. Have you seen the conditions of the Congress party offices? At least this Rs 2,000 crore could have been used to refurbish the party offices," he added.

Sarma also opined that people do not realise that Gandhis are "minting money" and ordinary poor Congress people are being deprived of their rights.

"I feel pity for them. I have sympathy for the Congress workers who are on the ground. Rahul Gandhi always says that he does not like and fights against corruption. Now, both mother and son should appear before the court, answer the ED's charges and prove themselves innocent.

"They always tell other people -- you are corrupt. But they often ignore the fact that they are on bail, they are accused and they have been chargesheeted. Now, it is the time to prove their innocence," the Assam CM asserted. PTI TR TR ACD