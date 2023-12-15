Sonia, Rahul, Kharge to address rally in Nagpur on Congress foundation day on Dec 28

Nagpur: Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with incumbent party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on December 28, on the occasion of the grand old party's foundation day, a senior leader said on Friday.

A meeting of senior Congress leaders in Maharashtra is currently underway here in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and senior leader Mukul Wasnik.

The meeting is being attended by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, former state minister Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithrviraj Chavan among others.

Talking to reporters, Venugopal said, "On the occasion of Congress's foundation day on December 28, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and its former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a huge rally in Nagpur." The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.