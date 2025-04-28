Sonia, Rahul meet delegation from Progressive International, discussed global issues

New Delhi: Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met a delegation from the Progressive International, an organisation that aims to unite and mobilise the world's progressive forces, and discussed a host of global issues, sources said.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the delegation at the former's 10, Janpath residence here.

The Congress shared photographs from the meeting, in which the two leaders are seen interacting with the representatives of the Progressive International.

The organisation was launched in May 2020 with a mission to unite, organise and mobilise the world's progressive forces.

Since then, it has grown to include more than 100 organisations representing millions of people on all inhabited continents, according to the group's website.