Sonia seeks doubling of Centre's contribution to pay of ASHA, anganwadi workers

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday raised the issue of distress faced by women frontline workers in the Rajya Sabha, seeking doubling of the Centre's contribution to their pay and filling of nearly 3 lakh vacancies in the ICDS.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the former Congress president said ASHA workers, anganwadi workers and helpers, and community resource persons under the National Rural Livelihood Mission remain overburdened and underpaid despite their vital contribution to public service delivery.

"Across the country, ASHA workers undertake immunisation, mobilisation, maternal health, and family welfare. Yet, they remain volunteers with low honorarium and limited social security," she said.

Sonia said anganwadi workers are paid a meagre base honorarium of Rs 4,500 and Rs 2,250 per month by the central government.

She pointed out that there are nearly 3 lakh vacancies in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at various levels, leaving lakhs of children and mothers without essential services.

"Even when filled, these posts fall short of population norms due to the lack of updated census figures since 2011," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The senior Congress leader urged the government to work closely with states to fill all existing vacancies, ensure timely remuneration to all workers and double the Centre's contribution to the pay of these frontline workers.

She also sought the appointment of an additional ASHA worker in villages with a population greater than 2,500 and doubling of the number of anganwadi workers to enable early childhood education in addition to existing nutrition and health initiatives.

"I wish to emphasise that strengthening, expanding and supporting this workforce is an investment in India's future," Gandhi said.