Sonia Trikha sworn-in as HPSC member

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Sonia Trikha as a member of the HPSC here on Tuesday.

Trikha was earlier the director general of health services in Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the oath taking event.

"Dr Sonia Trikha has a notable background in the field of health and took voluntary retirement from the position of Director General of Health Services in the Haryana Government yesterday evening," said an official statement.

A vacancy had arisen after Dr Pawan Kumar's term as a member of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) ended on December 4.

Trikha is the wife of Khattar's Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar.

"Serving as the Director General of Health Services since April 2022, Dr Trikha played a pivotal role in overseeing healthcare initiatives at primary and secondary level public sector facilities within the state," the statement added.

During her 25-year-old career, she also served as a health consultant for several years with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). PTI SUN AS AS