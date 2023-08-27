Sonia visits floating gardens in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Kashmir, on Sunday visited the famous floating gardens in the Dal lake here, officials said.

The Congress leader took a shikara to visit the floating gardens soon after day break, they said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also currently in Kashmir after completing his eight-day visit to Ladakh, had visited the floating gardens on Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi later visited Nishat and Shalimar Mughal Gardens along the banks of the Dal Lake. PTI MIJ MIJ DV DV