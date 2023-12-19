Sonipat, Rohtak among districts to receive maximum applications for arms licence

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Haryana's Sonipat, Rohtak, Panipat and Jhajjar received the maximum applications seeking an arms licence, the state Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Most of these applications were rejected.

The Assembly, through a written reply tabled in the House in response to a question raised by a Congress member Neeraj Sharma, was informed that the government had launched an online facility to apply for arms licences from July 1, 2022.

According to the data, the number of arms licence applications for Sonipat was 2,270, Rohtak 1,279, Panipat 1,219, Jhajjar 909, Hisar 638, Gurugram 755, and Kaithal 720. The number of arms licences issued till November 30 in these districts, was 27, 81, 74, 106, 12, 79 and 15, in that order.

On the lower end were Rewari, Panchkula, Bhiwani, and Kurukshetra, which received 214, 254, 285, and 364 applications, respectively.

The Assembly was informed that a total of 11,465 such applications were received by the government, while the number of licences issued till November 30 was 707.

The administration overall rejected 6,702 applications, including 1,007 in Rohtak, 908 in Panipat, 555 in Jhajjar, and 609 in Gurugram, the Assembly was informed.

New arms licence applications are being decided by the licensing authority as per the police report/enquiry recommendation according to the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 and Arms Rules, 2016 and guidelines issued by the Centre and state government from time to time, said the reply. PTI SUN VN VN