Sonowal elected unopposed as president of Assam Olympic Association

Dibrugarh (Assam), Sep 22 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday was elected unopposed as the president of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA).

BJP leader Lakhya Konwar was elected as the general secretary after the annual general meeting of AOA here.

For the post of vice president, Murali Dhar Chowdhury, Kabiranjan Brahma, Raj Kakati, Banee Brata Das, Prasanta Protim Kathkotia, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Shiladitya Dev, Rajiv Sarma, Subodh Malla Barua and Mriganka Deo Barman were elected.

Ashok Kumar Bharali became the new treasurer, an official of the AOA said.

Earlier, several ruling party MLAs withdrew their nominations following a suggestion from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that sportspersons, instead of politicians, should be involved in the sports body.