Sonowal exhorts youth to commit to nation building

Guwahati, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday exhorted the youth to commit themselves to building a new and strong India, which strengthens its position as a global leader.

Attending a Rozgar Mela here where newly appointed candidates received their appointment letters, Sonowal said, "As you join the esteemed workforce of India through your merit, talent and hard work, I extend heartfelt congratulations to you and your families. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's visionary leadership, India has embarked on an era of rapid development, earning global recognition." He urged the newly appointed youth to serve the nation with devotion and pride.

"Together, let us safeguard our culture, uphold our dignity, and strengthen our nation to face any challenge fearlessly, with our heads held high," he added.

The Union minister said the role of the youth joining the workforce is crucial at this juncture as the country is poised to emerge as leader in the global forum.

"With discipline, dedication and a deep sense of service, let us work to transform India into a stronger, prouder nation that stands tall on the world stage," he added.

Sonowal handed over appointment letters to 207 successful candidates from different organisations of the Central government, including Central Board of Direct Tax, Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Rifles, Controller General of Defence Account, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. PTI SSG SSG RG