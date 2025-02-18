Sonowal flags off new waterways terminal in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated an Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) on Brahmaputra in Assam's Jogighopa, aiming to function as a crucial point in the waterways connecting Bhutan and Bangladesh.

At a function at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister dedicated the terminal to the people of the nation in the presence of Bhutan Minister of Industries, Commerce and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, an official release said.

"Marking the occasion, two ships and two barges carrying coal and chips were flagged off to Bangladesh by the Union minister," it added.

The terminal holds strategic importance as it is located at a distance of 91 km from Gelephu in Bhutan, 108 km from the India-Bangladesh border and 147 km from Guwahati.

"This makes it crucial for our bilateral trade ties with Bangladesh and Bhutan. The Jogighopa terminal is also one of the declared Ports of Call under PIWT&T between India and Bangladesh," Sonowal said.

By 2027, this terminal is expected to handle 1.1 million tonnes of cargo per annum, he added.

MV Padma Navigation-II ship along with barges Ajay and Dikshu are carrying 110 metric tonnes of coal, while MV Trishul is carrying stone chips to Bangladesh.

"The IWT terminal at Jogighopa is set to transform the connectivity in the region and bolster our trilateral trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh. Its strategic position allows it to play the role of an economic multiplier for the region," Sonowal added.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 82 crore, the Jogighopa terminal has an RCC jetty with an RCC approach designed for Electric Level Luffing (ELL) crane for cargo handling.

The terminal also has infrastructural facilities such as administrative building, customs office building, immigration office, truck parking area, 1,100 sq metre covered storage area with power back up and 11,000 sq metre open storage.