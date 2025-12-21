Sonowal, Himanta allege ex-PM Manmohan Singh neglected Assam

Namrup (Assam), Dec 21 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that despite several opportunities to develop Assam, former prime minister Manmohan Singh neglected it for decades, despite getting elected to Parliament from the northeastern state.

The senior BJP leaders were addressing a public rally here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonne, and asserted that it would usher in a new chapter of industrial progress in the region.

"This moment holds deep personal significance for me. In 2009, I raised in the Lok Sabha the crisis facing the existing fertiliser plant at Namrup. I highlighted ageing machinery, irregular production and the urgent need for another fertiliser plant to support farmers and tea planters of the Northeast.

"The Congress-led UPA government did not pay heed to my repeated requests for intervention. Former PM Manmohan Singh had promised this plant, but he totally neglected it," Sonowal claimed in his speech.

The new facility -- Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL) -- will be developed within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL), and it will be ready by 2030.

Sonowal, a former chief minister of Assam, further said, "The Congress betrayed the people of Assam and its farmers. So, you have to give a befitting reply to them." Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are likely to be held in March-April of next year.

"For decades, Assam had immense potential but limited connectivity and inadequate industrial scale held us back. Under the decisive and visionary leadership of PM Modi, that reality has changed. Today, the state is emerging as a key pillar of India's infrastructure, energy, logistics and manufacturing ecosystem," Sonowal said.

In a similar tone, Sarma said Assam sent Manmohan Singh to Rajya Sabha multiple times, expecting a lot of developmental initiatives.

"The semiconductor plant and this new Namrup unit -- all could have come decades ago during his (Manmohan Singh's) tenure. But unfortunately, he did not respect Assam's sentiments," he alleged.

Sarma alleged that the earlier Congress governments neglected Namrup for decades and failed to reduce farmers' dependence on imported urea.

Assam is now getting everything it wanted only because of "love and affection" of PM Modi, he asserted.

"We had requested the PM to grant us a 5 lakh metric tonne plant in Namrup, but he approved a 12 lakh metric tonne plant to spur growth in Assam and ensure the overall project's revival," he added.

The CM said Modi has ensured growth of Assam like never before, sanctioning projects such as semiconductor plant, Dhubri-Phulbari bridge on Brahmaputra, Numaligarh bio-ethanol plant, Gohpur tunnel, Kaziranga elevated corridor and new terminal of Guwahati airport.

"I want to tell the PM that Assam will never forget your contributions, and how during your term, the state has been able to touch new heights in every sphere," he added.

Regarding the upcoming new fertiliser facility, Sarma said this project will create over 300 direct and more than 1,000 indirect jobs at Namrup. PTI TR TR ACD