Sonowal, Himanta congratulates Elvis for completing solo swim from Elephanta to Gateway of India

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated state ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika for completing a solo swim from Elephant Island Jetty to the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

''With each new effort, swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika sets new milestones of endurance and hard work. Congratulations on the successful solo swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway Of India in Mumbai. May you keep on breaking records and bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for your future endeavours'', Sonowal posted in 'X'.

''Good work Elvis ! That must have been a tough swim, I heard about the big fishes you encountered in that stretch'', the chief minister said in X.

The Chief Minister's Office also posted on the microblogging site that Sarma has extended his ''heartiest congratulations to Elvis Ali Hazarika on completing a solo swim from Elephanta Island Jetty to the Gateway Of India in Mumbai. He has asked Elvis Ali to continue his efforts, set new records and inspire the future generation of swimmers''.

Hazarika became the first person from the North East to complete the stretch on Wednesday amidst various challenges posed by a fairly rough Arabian Sea.

During his solo swim, Hazarika encountered numerous obstacles, including navigating through waters inhabited by large fish and an array of jellyfish.

In July this year, the swimmer became the first from the region to swim across the English Channel both ways.

Hazarika completed the 78 km distance both ways, clocking a time of 31 hours by swimming it in relay from England's Hampshire to Calis in France and then back.

He and his partner Rimo Saha from West Bengal had scripted history in September last year by becoming the first Indian as well as Asian relay team to cross the North Channel in Europe.

The duo also became the first swimmers from their respective states to successfully cross the North Channel in relay swimming.

Hazarika had become the first swimmer from Assam to cross the Catalina Channel in the US in 2019. PTI DG RG