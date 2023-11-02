Sonowal inaugurates 50-bedded Ayurvedic Hospital in Assam

Dudhnoi (Assam), Nov 2 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated a 50-bedded Ayurvedic hospital at Dudhnoi in Assam's Goalpara district.

The hospital is equipped with all major facilities including a modern laboratory, a ‘Panchakarma’ (an Ayurvedic therapy that involves five actions) centre, an infertility clinic, a yoga unit apart from the OPD and IPD services.

This is the second such facility in the state after the first one was opened in Majuli around a month ago.

“Assam, along with the rest of Northeast receives focussed attention to become the engine of growth for India’s next economic resurgence and as such it is important to have a robust healthcare infrastructure, which is modern, inclusive and integrated,” the Union minister said.

This will be possible by integrating modern approaches to validate the efficacy of traditional medicine like Ayurveda, he said.

''Given the encouraging number of people availing Ayurvedic care solutions, we are moving ahead to create an integrated health care ecosystem where one can heal their illness and, at the same time, avail solutions to enrich their quality of lives,” Sonowal said.

The Centre will build more such hospitals in Assam, he added.

A medicinal herbs garden will also be set up within the premises of the hospital in Dudhnoi to harness the ayurvedic medicinal products.

According to data received from the state, the Ayush system of medicine has benefitted 78,026 people between January and September this year.

The Ayush Ministry has released Rs 121.75 crore of the Centre's share to Assam for various activities such as Ayush Health and Wellness Centres, 50/30/10 bedded Integrated Ayush hospitals, new educational institutes, construction of dispensaries, Ayush Public Health programmes and supply of essential drugs to dispensaries. PTI DG NN