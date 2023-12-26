Sonowal, Khandu lay foundation stone for capacity expansion of ayurveda research centre in Arunachal

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for capacity expansion at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) at an investment of Rs 53 crore.

Advertisment

Folk medicine has a rich heritage of healing humanity for thousands of years, the Union minister of ports, shipping, waterways and ayush said during the ceremony at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

''Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a sincere effort has been made to rejuvenate traditional medicines including folk medicine to bolster our healthcare system and provide people with an enriched life experience'', he said.

Capacity expansion includes an academic building, hostels for boys and girl students, staff quarters as well as the director’s bungalow, he added.

Advertisment

The investment will also cater to the development of additional infrastructure for opening an ayurveda college for imparting quality undergraduate courses in ayurveda, bachelor of ayurveda medicine and surgery (BAMS) as well as postgraduate courses in due course of time.

"We are very happy that NEIAFMR, an institution of Arunachal Pradesh, is working towards harnessing the richness of folk medicine of the Northeast'', Khandu said.

NEIAFMR was established to strengthen and develop traditional healthcare, with special focus on the Northeast, and is functioning as the apex research centre for all aspects of local health traditions (LHTs) and ethno medicinal practices (EMPs).

The institute has also been working as a common ground for traditional healers, ayurvedic researchers as well as scientific community in order to scientifically prove and validate the efficacy of traditional medicine towards enrichment of human lives. PTI DG DG MNB