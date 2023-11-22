Sonowal launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Baksa (Assam), Nov 22 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Wednesday criticised the previous Congress governments at the Centre for their alleged failure to deliver the fruits of welfare schemes to the people due to their mismanagement and inability to act against corruption.

Launching the ‘Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ here, Sonowal said that the Congress governments were involved in record corruption and had deprived people from getting the benefit of various welfare schemes.

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who brought commitment to the development of the Northeast, he said.

''The government led by Modi ji wants to ensure that the seeds of 'Atma Nirbharta' and development are sown at the grassroot level so that they can take form and shape with careful nurturing during the Amrit Kaal. Our aim is to put the PM's vision into action and to enable this the government has launched multiple schemes for the welfare of all sections of the people," Sonowal said.

The BJP-led government of Narendra Modi has been working tirelessly for all round development of the society and to ensure that none is left outside the ambit of the government's welfare schemes, he said. The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' was launched with an aim to make people aware about central welfare schemes and how they can avail them to improve the quality of their lives.

Various 'Jan Bhagidari' events like sharing of experiences by beneficiaries of the central schemes, interaction with progressive farmers, celebration of achievements of gram panchayats, achieving 100 per cent saturation of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ODF Plus status, on the spot quiz competitions, drone demonstration, health camps, Mera Yuva Bharat volunteer enrolment among others will form part of the ground activities at the event.

Welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, PM Awas Yojana (Rural), PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Vishwakarma; PM Kisan Saman and Kisan Credit Card are being showcased on the occasion.

The PM Poshan Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission; Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas (SVAMITVA), Jan Dhan Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, PM PRANAM, Nano Fertilizer are among the other schemes being highlighted.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ was launched by the prime minister on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to reach out to the people. It seeks to create awareness about the benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare and clean drinking water among others. PTI DG KK DG KK