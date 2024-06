Guwahati: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency by over 2,500 votes against his nearest rival and opposition joint candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, officials said.

The Rajya Sabha MP has maintained an initial lead in the key constituency which was won by his cabinet colleague Rameswar Teli in 2019 by a record margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.