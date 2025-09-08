Sonowal, other MPs pay tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary celebrations

New Delhi, Sept 8 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several MPs and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to music maestro Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary here at Assam House on Monday.

The Assam government has launched year-long programmes to mark the birth centenary of Hazarika, who passed away in 2011.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebrations of the Bharat Ratna awardee in Guwahati on Saturday during his two-day visit to Assam, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said Bhupen Hazarika sang songs of "the soil, the people, Assam's culture, and the rest of Northeast" and took them to the global stage.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, while paying tributes to the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', said Hazarika's songs will continue to inspire and motivate generations to come.

BJP Assam unit president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia highlighted Hazarika's life, contributions, and connections to inspire present generations.

Among those present during the event included MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Rameswar Teli, Parimal Suklabaidya, Kanad Purkayastha and Amarsing Tisso and officials of the Assam government.

A musical programme was also held as part of the event.

The Assam government has chalked out events to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary over the next 12 months. The centenary celebration events will also be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi, where Hazarika lived.

Recipient of India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, Bhupen Hazarika passed away on November 5, 2011, at the age of 85. PTI ACB ACB OZ OZ