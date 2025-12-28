Sonowal releases Hindi book on Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday emphasised that books on contributions on legends of one state in languages of other areas strengthen cultural dialogue and foster emotional and intellectual connect.

Releasing a book on musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika here, ‘Bhupen da ka surila safar’ (Bhupen Da’s Melodious Journey), Sonowal said that the singer was not merely the voice of Assam, but a resonant expression of India’s collective conscience.

“Bhupen da’s music emerged from deep human sensitivity, social concern and an unwavering commitment to harmony and national unity. This Hindi-language work will serve as an important bridge, introducing the rich cultural legacy of the North East to the Hindi-speaking heartland of the country,” he said.

The former Assam chief minister emphasised that such literary contributions strengthen cultural dialogue and foster emotional and intellectual connectivity between the North East and the rest of India.

The Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways added that the book will inspire younger generations to understand and appreciate Hazarika’s thoughts, ideals and timeless artistic vision.

The 184-page book, authored by Guwahati-based journalist Azhar Alam and published by the Assam Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Samiti, explores the life, creative genius and enduring legacy of Bharat Ranta awardee Hazarika.

The year-long birth centenary celebrations of the maestro began on September 8. PTI SSG NN