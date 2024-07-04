Sonowal reviews flood situation in Assam

Guwahati, Jul 4 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reviewed the flood situation in severely affected Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways traversed through inundated areas in a boat from Guijan ghat in Tinsukia district to Mulukgaon in Dibrugarh to assess the extent of the damage caused by the deluge.

He also visited relief camps and interacted with the flood victims.

He also directed the district administration to ensure proper sanitation, hygiene, adequate medication, special care for children, women and elderly citizens.

"The situation is very grim as water level is quite high. The gravity of the situation demands that we provide everything necessary for the benefit of those affected," he said.

Sonowal said that both the central and state governments are working together to mitigate the damage and provide relief to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern over the situation and is taking regular updates, he said.

The government will initiate steps to provide financial relief for material losses suffered by the flood-affected people, he added.

"Additionally, I have directed officials to urgently repair and construct embankments to minimise the impact of floods," Sonowal added. PTI DG DG ACD