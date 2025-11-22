Sonowal stresses need for trained human resources in ship repairing sector

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday stressed the importance of trained human resources to meet the demand in the shipping sector, and highlighted the strategic importance of the North East in shaping an advanced maritime ecosystem.

The Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Underwater Welding, Offshore Repair and Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) initiative at IIT Guwahati here.

He also distributed certificates to seven youth who successfully completed the Underwater Welding Certification Programme at the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of IIT Guwahati, supported by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

The minister lauded the collaborative effort between IIT Guwahati and IRS, and observed a live demonstration of 3D metal printing-based repair of a marine propeller undertaken by the IIT Guwahati team.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “strong and visionary leadership has rapidly strengthened India’s maritime capacity and skilled workforce, modernised port connectivity, expanded inland waterways and accelerated the growth of the blue economy”.

“Assam and the North East continue to play an important role in this national advancement,” he added.

Sonowal said the skill development and innovation initiatives underway at IIT Guwahati have opened a “practical and result-oriented pathway” for building advanced capabilities in underwater welding, offshore repair and next-generation manufacturing.

“Assam has the potential to become a leading hub for underwater repair and advanced manufacturing, and TIH at IIT Guwahati is poised to become the epicentre of this future,” he maintained.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the North East, the minister said the region’s natural waterways and geographical advantages give it a crucial role in shaping an advanced maritime ecosystem.

“Technologies such as underwater welding, offshore repair and 3D printing are essential for building a faster, reliable and cost-effective maritime and ship repair network,” Sonowal said.

“Traditional dependence on dry docking and imported components increases costs and delays operations. The solution being developed at IIT Guwahati paves the way for practical alternatives that strengthen self-reliance,” he added.

Sonowal expressed satisfaction at the successful completion of the certification programme by the first batch of seven candidates, who now hold globally applicable qualifications.

He urged major shipyards, dockyards, inland waterways authorities and maritime industries to collaborate closely with IIT Guwahati to build a robust ecosystem.

“We remain firmly committed to fostering innovation, strengthening maritime infrastructure and creating skilled employment opportunities for our youth,” Sonowal said.

The ministry will respond positively to outcome-oriented proposals from IIT Guwahati and its partners under existing policy and financial frameworks, he added.