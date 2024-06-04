Sonowal thanks voters of Dibrugarh LS constituency

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked voters of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency for reposing their faith in him to work for development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''I thank each voter of the constituency for participating in this festival of democracy and for their immense love and faith in my abilities as the son of the soil to go on to represent them in the Lok Sabha and work for the welfare of the people'', Sonowal said in a statement.

He reiterated his resolve to work towards regaining the glory of Dibrugarh ''as we keep our march towards a 'Viksit Bharat'".

''I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the hardworking cadres of BJP, our allies in ensuring this win for NDA. My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the national president of BJP, JP Nadda, for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, the people of Assam, the people of the Northeast and the people of India'', he added.

Sonowal has maintained an unassailable lead of 2,78,327 votes over his nearest rival and opposition joint candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

The Rajya Sabha MP has so far polled 6,92,273 votes while his opponent secured 4,13,946 votes. There were three candidates in the fray with AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar in third place with 1,37,622 votes so far.

BJP supporters thronged Sonowal's residence in Dibrugarh after his victory became imminent and there were celebrations in and around his house and the district party office.

Results of none of the 14 seats in Assam have been announced yet but the NDA is leading in 11 seats and the Congress in three.

The key constituency was won by his cabinet colleague Rameswar Teli in 2019 by a record margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

Sonowal was the first to breach the traditional Congress bastion in 2004 which the grand old party had won consecutively since the first general elections. PTI DG MNB