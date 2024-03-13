Sonowal urges people to vote for PM's 'development politics'

Guwahati, Mar 13 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP candidate for Dibrugarh constituency, on Wednesday appealed to people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development politics" and good governance.

Sonowal, the Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush, visited Tinsukia, Margherita and Digboi towns under his constituency and interacted with party workers as well as members of the NDA's alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

"Modi ki guarantee means social justice, social security, development and right to a life of dignity," Sonowal said.

The prime minister's vision to build a 'Viksit Bharat' must be realised by re-electing BJP with a thumping mandate so that the good work of building a new India continues, he said.

"It is because of the prime minister's visionary leadership that the stature of our country has been elevated at the global stage," Sonowal said.

The prime minister has worked tirelessly to revive the glory of Assam and the Northeast, he said.

"Everyone from the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys have received a lot of support and importance from the double engine BJP governments to move forward with respect. We are confident that Assam will also be one of the top states in India in the coming days under the dynamic leadership of Modi ji," he said.

Sonowal had wrested the Dibrugarh seat for the first time from the Congress in 2004 as an AGP candidate and after joining the BJP in 2011, he went on to win the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and was inducted as Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs in Modi's first cabinet.

He said that Dibrugarh has a glorious history and is economically vibrant with tea gardens and a hub for petroleum and oil industry.

He also urged the AGP workers to play an active role in ensuring that the NDA alliance crosses the 400-seat mark in the ensuing polls. PTI DG DG ACD