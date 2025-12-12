Sonowal visits lone Arunachal accident survivor admitted to Assam hospital in critical condition

Dibrugarh/Tinsukia, Dec 12 (PTI) The condition of the lone survivor of the Arunachal Pradesh road accident in which 18 people died was still critical with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal meeting him at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh where he is admitted, officials said on Friday.

Budheswar Deep (23) was initially brought to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, but doctors referred him to Dibrugarh for further treatment, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapnanil Paul told PTI.

Sonowal visited Deep at the hospital and directed the hospital authorities to provide the best treatment to him.

AMCH superintendent Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said Deep’s health condition was critical.

''He has suffered severe head and chest injuries. At this point, we cannot say he is out of danger,'' Bhuyan told PTI.

Deep also suffered internal injuries and is also in a state of ''shock and trauma'', he added.

He survived the accident and trekked with difficulty to the nearest Chipra GREF Camp, following which police were alerted and rescue operations began.

At least 18 people from Assam's Tinsukia district were killed and three others went missing as the truck carrying them fell into a deep gorge in a remote terrain in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district in the eastern part of the hill state on December 8 when the truck was carrying 22 labourers, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat had said.

''We received the lone survivor at 3pm on Thursday and after initial treatment, he was shifted to Dibrugarh,'' Paul said.

He said a team of officials from Tinsukia reached the accident spot on Friday, and ''we are in touch with the Anjaw district administration''.

Assam Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah and Tinsukia BJP MLA Sanjay Kishan have also reached Anjaw to oversee the rescue operations.

''The process of recovering the bodies has started since Friday morning. Some bodies have been spotted inside the vehicle, which is hanging in a precarious position,'' Paul said.

He said that six bodies were recovered from the gorge on Friday, but details of their arrival in Tinsukia are awaited and they were likely to be brought on Saturday.

The rescue operation was scheduled to resume tomorrow, he said.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended over Gelapukhuri Tea Estate, from where most of the workers hailed.

Around 6 am on December 8, 19 workers began their journey from Gelapukhuri Tea Estate for work at a construction site for building a hostel in Anjaw district, deceased Pankaj Manki's family member said.

''For two days, families of all the workers who had gone from the tea garden were anxiously trying to call their loved ones but the phone calls remained unanswered'', he said.

Another deceased Rahul Kumar's brother said that they are now waiting to receive his body so that they can perform the last rites.

Gangamani lost her only son, Rahul Chetria, in the accident and refuses to believe that he is no more.

''My son had gone to work as a daily wager outside the state for the first time and I cannot believe that he is no more'', she said.

Daleshwaria Chetria, mother of another victim Dhiraj, said she will not accept his death till she sees his body.

Sonowal met the bereaved families at Gelapukhuri Tea Estate, assuring them of all assistance.

He said he was monitoring the situation and had directed the Chief Secretary to maintain close coordination with officials in Arunachal Pradesh.

"All government agencies have been directed to work together to ensure that rescue and relief operations continue swiftly and efficiently," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who died from the PM National Relief Fund.

Assam ministers Keshav Mahanta and Atul Bora also met the bereaved families and said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. PTI DG DG MNB