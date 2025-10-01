Sonowal welcomes Cabinet's decision on Assam highway

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval for widening of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 in Assam into four lane saying the decision reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sensitivity towards environment and wildlife as an elevated corridor will be constructed for cross-movement of wildlife from the Kaziranga National Park.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister, approved widening and improvement of existing carriageway to four-lane of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715, including implementation of wildlife-friendly measures proposed on the Kaziranga National Park stretch in Assam.

"This a very heartening decision. I wholeheartedly welcome it. The decision reflects Prime Minister Modi's sensitivity towards environment and wildlife," Sonowal said.

Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said a long-standing desire of the people of Assam has been fulfilled as the decision will protect the rich bio-diversity of Kaziranga, which is the pride of Assam.

"I am thankful to the Prime Minister for the decision which will have far-reaching positive consequences for the Assam and the entire Northeast," he said.

A major part of the existing highway passes either through the Kaziranga National Park or along the southern boundary of the park. During the monsoon, the area inside the park gets flooded leading to the movement of the wildlife from the park towards the elevated Karbi Anglong hills by crossing the existing highway.

The heavy round-the-clock traffic on the highway results in frequent accidents and deaths of wild animals.

To address these challenges, the project will involve construction of an elevated corridor of about 34.5 km, covering entire cross-movement of wildlife from Kaziranga National Park to Karbi Anglong hills for free and uninterrupted passage of wildlife, along with upgrade of 30.22 km of existing road, and construct a 21 km of greenfield bypasses around Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat.

This will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and enhance the direct connectivity between Guwahati, Kaziranga National Park and Numaligarh, an industrial town.