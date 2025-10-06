Sonowal welcomes India’s first very large gas carrier 'Shivalik' at Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam, Oct 6 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday accorded a ceremonial welcome to India’s first Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) ‘Shivalik’ during its maiden call at Visakhapatnam Port.

The vessel, inducted under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on September 10, marks a significant milestone in the nation’s maritime and energy logistics.

"Welcome to India’s first Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) ‘Shivalik’ at Visakhapatnam Port… The induction of ‘Shivalik’ under the Indian flag is a proud milestone, reflecting India’s maritime growth and aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat and Maritime India Vision 2030," Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said while addressing the ceremony.

He congratulated the SCI team and lauded the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) for facilitating smooth operations during the vessel’s inaugural LPG consignment handling.

The arrival of ‘Shivalik’ aligns with the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) vision and the Maritime India Vision 2030, promoting self-reliance and indigenous growth in the shipping sector.

Sonowal interacted with the crew of ‘Shivalik’, appreciating their contribution to India’s maritime excellence, and commended VPA’s efforts to modernise infrastructure and strengthen energy logistics.

The event underscored the government’s commitment to developing Visakhapatnam as a leading energy logistics hub on the eastern coast. PTI STH SSK KH