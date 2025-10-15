Sons of JMM ex-minister and BJP's ex-CM to face-off in Ghatshila bypoll

Ranchi, Oct 15 (PTI) The JMM on Wednesday named Somesh Chandra Soren, son of former education minister Ramdas Soren, as its candidate for the Ghatshila assembly bypoll, while the BJP fielded Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren, from the seat.

Somesh’s name was announced during the central committee meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren in New Delhi on August 15.

The party also discussed the Bihar polls during the meeting.

"We will contest the assembly elections in Bihar. The matter is under discussion," the CM, who is also the JMM president, said.

On October 11, the JMM had asked the INDIA bloc partners to finalise seat sharing for Bihar by October 14, warning that it would take its own decision otherwise.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren, as its candidate for the seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

State BJP president Babulal Marandi extended his best wishes to Babulal Soren.

In a post on X, Marandi said, "The people of Ghatshila will deliver a resounding response to the corruption and anarchy of the Hemant government and will bestow the blessing of victory upon the NDA alliance." Babulal Soren had contested the 2024 assembly election from the seat but was defeated by Ramdas Soren by a margin of 22,464 votes.

Voting will take place on November 11, while counting is scheduled on November 14.

The constituency has 2.56 lakh electorate, including 1.31 lakh female voters.

Altogether, 300 polling stations will be set up at 231 locations, an official said. PTI SAN SAN MNB