''Soon, AIADMK will be in ICU,'' says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday hit out at the AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and said the main opposition party would soon be in the "Intensive Care Unit," hinting at decimation in the 2026 Assembly election.

Inaugurating newly constructed buildings at Saidapet here for a government hospital, Udhayanidhi alleged Palaniswami had days ago, while addressing a public meeting, tried to not allow an ambulance which was crossing the location of the meeting (in Vellore) and people staunchly opposed such a conduct.

The deputy chief minister's comment comes against the background of AIADMK's allegation that under the DMK regime, ambulances were deliberately used to "disrupt" the party public meetings addressed by Palaniswami.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had strongly criticised Palaniswami over the issue.

Udhayanidhi said: "What I would like to convey to the leader of opposition is, you are trying to stop ambulances. But you do not understand. Tamil Nadu people will soon create a situation that would soon take your party (AIADMK) itself in an ambulance; I would like to tell you that your organisation (AIADMK) will soon be admitted in the ICU and our Chief Minister will save you as well." Apparently, Udhayanidhi, by claiming that the AIADMK will soon be in the ICU has indicated that the main opposition party will be decimated in the 2026 Assembly election.