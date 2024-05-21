Soon, buy tickets by paying through UPI at North-South Line of Kolkata Metro

Kolkata: People travelling on the Kolkata Metro's North-South Line will soon be able to buy tickets or recharge smart cards using UPI, an official said on Tuesday.

The facility, which is at present available on the Sector V-Sealdah section of the East-West Line, will also be made available on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the corridor, he said.

"We will soon introduce the same facility at all metro stations of the North-South and the East-West Lines," the official said.

The facility will be available at the New Garia-Ruby section of the Orange Line and Joka-Taratala section of the Purple Line in the future, he said.

The UPI-based ticketing system was first introduced at the Sealdah station of the East-West Line on May 7.

To pay through UPI, commuters will have to scan the QR code on the dual display board at the ticket counters after the ticketing officer enters the name of the destination station, the official said.