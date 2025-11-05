Soon, India too will rise under progressive, democratic leader: Cong's Khera after Mamdani win

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday hailed Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York city mayoral elections and said the victory rekindles hope that the tide is turning and soon, India too will rise under a young, progressive, and democratic leader who unites rather than divides.

Mamdani, the 34-year-old democratic socialist, pulled off a stunning victory in the fiercely contested elections, riding on an electrifying campaign to become the first South Asian, youngest and Muslim to helm the administration of the world's financial capital.

In a post on X, Khera, Congress' media and publicity department head, said, "Congratulations, Zohran Mamdani, on a campaign rooted in 'mohabbat', optimism, and empathy-- and on becoming the first Indian-origin Mayor of New York City." "I'm especially happy for Gujarat -- a beautiful state that finally has the kind of global political ambassador it truly deserves: a progressive, democratic, and widely admired man," Khera said.

"And the fact that Zohran understands and cherishes Pandit Nehru's vision makes it even sweeter. It rekindles hope that the tide is turning -- that soon, India too will rise under a young, educated, progressive, and democratic leader who unites rather than divides," he said.

Mamdani, the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-origin scholar Mahmood Mamdani, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, promising to usher in a new wave of progressive politics and focusing on working-class issues including increasing costs of living.

His victory in the closely-watched contest to become 111st mayor of the largest American city assumed greater political significance as President Donald Trump is a native New Yorker who has consistently warned people not to vote for Mamdani.

Mamdani also invoked Jawaharlal Nehru in his acceptance speech.