Soren asks officials to develop mobile app for farmers to fetch better prices, real-time updates

Ranchi, Dec 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed officials to develop a dedicated mobile application and online portal to help farmers get better prices for their produce, and real-time updates on actual market conditions.
He said farmers from various districts would also be able to share information about crops, essentials agricultural inputs and market-related details through such digital means.
“This system will establish a transparent and mutually beneficial link between farmers and consumers, reducing the role of middlemen and ensuring an increase in farmers' income,” said Soren, chairing the fourth meeting of the Sidho-Kanho Agriculture and Forest Produce State Co-operative Federation Ltd here.
In the meeting, the CM also emphasised the need to strengthen the production, processing, and marketing of Jharkhand's unique forest produce such as lac, tamarind, silk and ‘tasar’, according to an official statement.
The chief minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this direction, and ensure time-bound implementation, it said.
“Strengthening the rural economy based on agriculture and forest produce is a priority of the government, and all departments must work in coordination to achieve this. The main objective of the government is to provide complete support to farmers at every stage of farming – from production, storage and processing to marketing,” Soren said.
He said the Jharkhand government is continuously working to ensure farmers get access to modern technology, improved seeds, better irrigation facilities, and direct reach to markets.
Besides, Soren asked officials to strengthen initiatives like ‘Kisan Pathshala’ to empower farmers through knowledge. PTI SAN RBT