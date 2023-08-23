Soren condoles death of workers in Mizoram bridge collapse

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of 17 workers in the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram on Wednesday.

At least 17 workers were killed while several others were feared trapped underneath the debris.

"Received the sad news of death of 17 workers due to collapse of an under-construction railway bridge near Sairang in Mizoram. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. I wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident," Soren wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. PTI NAM NAM ACD