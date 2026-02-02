Soren denounces Union Budget for ‘not mentioning Jharkhand’ in context of minerals

Dumka, Feb 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday criticised the 2026-27 Union Budget, alleging that Jharkhand’s name did not feature in it in the context of minerals, though “42 per cent of the mineral wealth” is extracted from the eastern state.

Speaking at the 47th foundation day of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) here, Soren also asserted that “no injustice to Jharkhand would be allowed any longer”.

"Forty-two per cent of the mineral wealth is extracted from this state, and there is no other state like it. But, in the Union Budget, Jharkhand's name is not even mentioned in the context of minerals... Everything is now in our sight. We will not allow any more injustice to be done to Jharkhand," the CM said.

Soren said that the people of Jharkhand understand the “political traps as well as the conspiracies”.

"By keeping constitutional institutions in their own pockets... the practise of stealing votes of people in a democratic country and winning elections is going on," he said, in an apparent reference to the BJP.

"But, we are not so weak or foolish that we cannot understand these moves. Now, we understand the tricks even before you play them, and have also learnt how to respond properly," Soren asserted.

During his address, Soren also recalled his late father and former chief minister Shibu Soren’s contributions towards Jharkhand.

Shibu Soren's name was recently announced for the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian honour.

Earlier, Soren, who is also the JMM president, kicked off the foundation day celebrations by hoisting the party flag at Gandhi Maidan in Dumka.

“I participated in the 47th Foundation Day programme of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Dumka. On this occasion, hearty congratulations, best wishes, and Johar to all,” Soren said in a post on X.

Thousands of JMM workers took out a procession with traditional musical instruments and weapons such as ‘dhol’, ‘nagara’, bows and arrows from Santhal Paragana College Ground, which culminated at Gandhi Maidan.

The procession was led by JMM legislators Basant Soren and Lois Marandi.

Senior party leaders, including MPs Nalin Soren and Vijay Kumar Hansda, ministers Sudivya Kumar and Yogendera Prasad, along with MLAs, also participated in the celebratory events. PTI CORR SAN RBT