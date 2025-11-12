Soren directs officers to ensure safe return of migrant workers held 'hostage' in Andhra

Pakur, Nov 12 (PTI) Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed the Pakur district administration to ensure the safe return of two migrant workers who were allegedly being held hostage by a private firm in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Taking cognisance of a post on social media regarding the incident, Soren directed Pakur DC Manish Kumar and the state police to take immediate action, they said.

The wives of the two migrant workers, identified as Taufizul Sheikh and Sohail Sheikh -- residents of Anjana village in Digipatal in the Pakur Mufassil police station area, had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the matter, they added.

Taufizul and Sohail had gone to work at the private company in Kondapalli in Vijayawada through a middleman in October. However, they were being forced to work overtime and not allowed to return home, according to the police complaint.

They were even asked to pay Rs 20,000 for returning home, it was alleged.

The DC told PTI that contacts have been established with the two youths, and a process has been initiated for their safe return.

"I had asked the labour superintendent of the district to look into the issue, and our police team has already left for Vijayawada. They would be reaching on Thursday. We will ensure that the migrant workers return home safely," he said. PTI ANB SOM