Soren directs officials to prepare report on impact of less rainfall on agriculture

Ranchi, July 19 (PTI) Concerned over rain deficit in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed officials to prepare a report on its impact on agriculture so that it could be placed before the Centre for seeking assistance.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officials to review the impact of less-than-normal rainfall during the monsoon, he asked officials to start preparations on time to provide relief to the farmers.

"If the situation of less rainfall continues for the next few days, then prepare a complete strategy to deal with it," he said, according to an official statement.

He told the officials to speed up the work of irrigation projects, and along with it, prepare for alternative agriculture.

He also directed them to remain alert and monitor the rainfall and sowing of crops in all the districts.

"The chief minister said that this time too, a weak monsoon situation is being seen so far. This is having a direct impact on the sowing of paddy and other crops. Due to this, a large number of farmers are getting affected," the statement said.

He asked the officials to prepare a detailed report on the impact on agriculture due to less rains, and said that the report will be placed in the meeting of NITI Aayog so that assistance can be sought from the Centre to provide relief to the farmers.

Scanty rainfall so far has worried farmers, having faced drought-like situations in two consecutive years.

In 2023, 158 blocks across 17 districts were declared drought-hit by the state government, and in 2022, it was 226 blocks. PTI NAM SOM