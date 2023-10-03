Soren distributes appointment letters to people selected for engineer, other posts

Ranchi, Oct 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to candidates selected for various engineering and other posts.

A total of 47 candidates were handed over appointment letters to the post of Assistant Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) while 46 were given letters for clerical services under various departments.

In coming days, the government plans to provide appointment letters to many people under various departments, Soren said on the occasion.

In addition to the government departments, a large number of employments will be generated in the private sector, he said.

Soren said the government was serious on the front and has already distributed appointment letters to 10,000 to 12,000 youths in the past.

His government is also serious about providing promotion to its existing employees, he said.

Vacant posts are also being filled up, he added. PTI NAM NAM NN