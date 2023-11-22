Soren expresses concern over delay in evacuation of workers from Silkyara tunnel

Ranchi, Nov 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay in the evacuation of workers from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. Soren, who was speaking to reporters here, said a team of officers from Jharkhand are waiting at the spot so that the workers from the state are airlifted soon after they are rescued.

Of the 41 workers trapped in the under construction Silkyara to Dandalgaon tunnel in Uttarkashi, 15 are from Jharkhand.

“Ten days have passed since the collapse in the tunnel. But there is no surety when the workers who are trapped will come out," Soren said.

The incident is not the first in Uttarakhand. Such occurences had taken place in previous years too and several workers from Jharkhand had lost their lives, he said.

“In such a project (as the one in Uttarkashi) precaution is very necessary. It seems there is lack of sensitiveness towards the workers on the part of the Centre,” Soren said in a veiled attack.

“Providing food and water to the trapped workers will not serve the purpose. We have to understand the mental agony they are going through,” Soren said. Jharkhand Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta said that the department is in touch with the families of the 15 labourers from Jharkhand trapped in the collapse site.

“The Jharkhand government is willing to bear the entire expense of bringing the workers to Jharkhand from Uttarkashi after they are rescued,” he told reporters. PTI SAN SAN KK