Soren expresses grief over stampede deaths in Tamil Nadu

Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu.

Thirty-six people died in the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally at Karur.

"Received the tragic news of people dying in a stampede during a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the grieving families to bear this painful moment. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede," Soren posted on X. PTI SAN SOM