Soren hands over Rs 4 lakh to kin of those who died during constable recruitment test

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday handed over cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of 15 aspirants who lost their lives while undertaking physical tests during a recent recruitment drive to appoint excise personnel.

The CM also provided an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the 28 victims who were killed in mob lynching incidents since 2019.

“The tests were held earlier also but such kind of incident was rarely heard of. Therefore, I have written a letter to the Government of India and sought its help for a detailed investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths,” he said.

At least 15 aspirants lost their lives while undertaking physical tests during the drive recently.

The BJP has been attacking Soren's government over the deaths, alleging they were victims of the administration's mismanagement.

The CM also handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the kins of the victims, who were lynched by mobs from 2019 till now.

As many as 28 people were killed in such incidents during the period.

The CM also assured their family members that the government would make plans to ensure their livelihood. PTI SAN NN